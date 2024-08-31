2 robbers killed, as many escape after police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Two robbers were killed while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene after a police encounter in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Saturday that four bandits snatched a motorcycle, cash of Rs.12,000 and other items from a citizen Asim at gunpoint near Khurarianwala late Friday night and escaped from the scene on two motorcycles.

The citizen called on Rescue 15 for help and a police party headed by ASI Muhammad Ashfaq rushed to the spot and chased the criminals.

The police encircled the outlaws near Noshahi Chowk Makkoana and directed them for surrender but the criminals took shelters into nearby bushes and opened blunt firing on the police.

The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter two outlaws received serious injuries due to the bullets of their own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas other criminals managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured outlaws who told their Names as Shehbaz and Rashid residents of Tandlianwala while the escapees were identified as Imran and Gull Zaman.

The police shifted the injured robbers to Rural Health Center Khurarianwala but in vain as they breathed their last in the way while the investigation was under progress for tracing out whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof.

Meanwhile, the City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the police performance and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the officials who took part in the encounter, spokesman added.