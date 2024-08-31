Open Menu

2 Robbers Killed, As Many Escape After Police Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM

2 robbers killed, as many escape after police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Two robbers were killed while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene after a police encounter in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Saturday that four bandits snatched a motorcycle, cash of Rs.12,000 and other items from a citizen Asim at gunpoint near Khurarianwala late Friday night and escaped from the scene on two motorcycles.

The citizen called on Rescue 15 for help and a police party headed by ASI Muhammad Ashfaq rushed to the spot and chased the criminals.

The police encircled the outlaws near Noshahi Chowk Makkoana and directed them for surrender but the criminals took shelters into nearby bushes and opened blunt firing on the police.

The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter two outlaws received serious injuries due to the bullets of their own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas other criminals managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured outlaws who told their Names as Shehbaz and Rashid residents of Tandlianwala while the escapees were identified as Imran and Gull Zaman.

The police shifted the injured robbers to Rural Health Center Khurarianwala but in vain as they breathed their last in the way while the investigation was under progress for tracing out whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof.

Meanwhile, the City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the police performance and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the officials who took part in the encounter, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Police Station Rashid Progress Tandlianwala Criminals From

Recent Stories

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 hour ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

2 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

2 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

5 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

18 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

18 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

18 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

18 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan