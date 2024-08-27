Open Menu

2 Robbers Killed, Constable Injured During Police Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM

2 robbers killed, constable injured during police encounter

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Two robbers were shot dead and a police constable was seriously injured during a police encounter near Kot Abdul Malik in the Sheikhupura factory area, on Tuesday.

According to the police, a Dolphin Squad, during routine checking, encountered a bandit who was armed. After resistance, the robbers opened indiscriminate firing at police team.

During the exchange of gunfire, two robbers were killed and one police constable suffered serious injuries.

Authorities recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash and weapons from the deceased robbers.

The injured constable was taken to Mayo Hospital Lahore for treatment.

Police officials pledged to continue their efforts against crime and they will not hesitate to make sacrifices in the line of duty.

APP/rtf/378

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Dead Firing Police Exchange Sheikhupura From

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

7 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

7 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

7 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

9 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

9 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

9 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

9 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

9 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

9 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

9 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

9 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan