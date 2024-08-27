2 Robbers Killed, Constable Injured During Police Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Two robbers were shot dead and a police constable was seriously injured during a police encounter near Kot Abdul Malik in the Sheikhupura factory area, on Tuesday.
According to the police, a Dolphin Squad, during routine checking, encountered a bandit who was armed. After resistance, the robbers opened indiscriminate firing at police team.
During the exchange of gunfire, two robbers were killed and one police constable suffered serious injuries.
Authorities recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash and weapons from the deceased robbers.
The injured constable was taken to Mayo Hospital Lahore for treatment.
Police officials pledged to continue their efforts against crime and they will not hesitate to make sacrifices in the line of duty.
APP/rtf/378
