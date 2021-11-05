2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Two unknown robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen in broad daylight in the limits of Morgah police Station on Thursday.

The victim Syed Mohsin employee of housing society had withdrawn Rs 11 million along with his friend and was on his way in a car being driven by his driver Muhammad Rafiq when two armed robbers intercepted his vehicle and snatched the cash at gunpoint.

After committing crime, the robbers ran away from the scene.

Morgah police registered a case against the unknown robbers on the complaint of victim.

A police official confirmed the incident and said that police has initiated action and the robbers would be arrested soon.