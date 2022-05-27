2 Secretaries reshuffled in minor bureaucratic shake-up

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered the posting and transfer of two senior officers in a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, said a notification issued here on Friday.

According to the notification, Secretary Health Muhammad Tahir Orakzai (PCS SG BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Secretary sports Department, against the vacant post by relieving Muhammad Abid Majeed (PCS SG BS-21) Secretary Environment Department of the additional charge.

Similarly, Amer Sultan Tareen (PAS BS-20), who was awaiting posting in the Establishment Department has been posted as Secretary Health Department.