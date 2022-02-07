UrduPoint.com

2 Security Personnel Injured In Quetta IED Blast

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :At least two security personnel were injured Monday in an improvised explosive device blast here on Sariab Road, Senior Superintendent of Police Naveed Alam said.

"The security personnel were on routine patrol in Wali Jait area of Quetta when the remote-controlled IED planted with a motorcycle parked on Sariab Road went off," the SSP told APP.

The injured were later shifted to the Frontier Corps Hospital, he added.

Soon after the explosion, local administration officials along with a bomb disposal squad reached the site and cordoned off the area. The search operation was underway for the perpetrators of blast

>