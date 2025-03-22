2 Shaheed Cops' Namaz-e-Janaza Offered
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Namaz-e-Janaza of two martyred policemen was offered here at Police Lines on Saturday.
Commissioner Malik Jahanzeb Khan Awan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim, Regional Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan, District Police Officer Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf, media persons, civil society and a large number of police officers and officials were present.
The commissioner and RPO met the family of the martyred cops and prayed for their high ranks in Jannah.
