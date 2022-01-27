2 shopkeepers arrested over packing fake mobil oil

Thikriwala police have arrested 2 shopkeepers on charge of packing fake mobil oil while

Police spokesman said on Thursday that ASI Zohaib Ashraf on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.

73-JB Jhapal and nabbed two shopkeepers Afzaal and Tariq red handed while packing fake mobil oil of a company. However, three other accused managed to escape from the scene when police conducted raid.

The police recovered a large quantity of spurious fake oil from the spot and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation and arrest of the escapees, he added.