2 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Packing Fake Mobil Oil

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 07:27 PM

2 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Packing Fake Mobil Oil

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 07:27 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police have arrested 2 shopkeepers on charge of packing fake mobil oil while.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that ASI Zohaib Ashraf on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.

73-JB Jhapal and nabbed two shopkeepers Afzaal and Tariq red handed while packing fake mobil oil of a company. However, three other accused managed to escape from the scene when police conducted raid.

The police recovered a large quantity of spurious fake oil from the spot and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation and arrest of the escapees, he added.

