2 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM

2 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum took strict action against violations of the Price Control Act and arrested two shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Wednesday that during inspection, he checked the prices of daily use commodities including fruits, vegetables, chicken, bread and grocery items in various areas including Gulistan Colony and Sheikhupura Road.

He found two shopkeepers involved in profiteering and sheer violation of price control act. Hence, arrested the both accused from the spot in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs.35,000 on other shopkeepers who failed to display price lists at conspicuous places in their shops.

