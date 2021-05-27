2 shopkeepers held for violating Price Control Act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates Thursday got registered cases against two shopkeepers and arrested them over violation of the Price Control Act.

They imposed Rs 57,500 fine on profiteers.

According to official sources, the teams visited 64 markets and held 1,099 inspections for monitoring prices of essential items.

They held 43 shopkeepers for selling commodities at higher rates and imposed fine on them.