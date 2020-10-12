UrduPoint.com
2 Shops Sealed, 2 Shopkeepers Arrested For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:25 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration sealed two shops for violating price control act and got arrested two shopkeepers while many others were imposed fine on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abidin checked more than 70 shops in Park Market, Islampura, Sabzi Mandi and other bazaars and markets and took action on overcharging.

He warned the shopkeepers to sell items at fixed prices, otherwise, ready to face legal action.

Meanwhile, AC Samundri Faisal Sultan also checked the prices of essential commodities in different markets and bazaars and imposed Rs 10,000 fine on violators.

