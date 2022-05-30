2 Shops sealed for illegally refilling LPG

Civil Defence department sealed two shops for illegal refilling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and a mini petrol pump during a crackdown launched across the district on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Civil Defence department sealed two shops for illegal refilling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and a mini petrol pump during a crackdown launched across the district on Monday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed, the Civil Defence Officer Fatima Khan along with her team launched a crackdown across the district against the shopkeepers involved in illegally refilling LPG.

The officer sealed two shops for violating the government instructions during a raid at Village 87/15-L and took the material into custody.

The team got registered FIR against two persons Wazir Ali and Muhammad Zubair for operating an illegal petrol pump at Chab Kalan area of the district.

On the other hand, the regional district transport authority (RTA) checked passenger vehicles and removed dozens of illegal LPG cylinders from the vehicles.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed said that strict action would be taken over using LPG cylinder and illegally refilling LPG.

He said that the violators would be sent to jail without any discrimination. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.