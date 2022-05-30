UrduPoint.com

2 Shops Sealed For Illegally Refilling LPG

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 08:50 PM

2 Shops sealed for illegally refilling LPG

Civil Defence department sealed two shops for illegal refilling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and a mini petrol pump during a crackdown launched across the district on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Civil Defence department sealed two shops for illegal refilling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and a mini petrol pump during a crackdown launched across the district on Monday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed, the Civil Defence Officer Fatima Khan along with her team launched a crackdown across the district against the shopkeepers involved in illegally refilling LPG.

The officer sealed two shops for violating the government instructions during a raid at Village 87/15-L and took the material into custody.

The team got registered FIR against two persons Wazir Ali and Muhammad Zubair for operating an illegal petrol pump at Chab Kalan area of the district.

On the other hand, the regional district transport authority (RTA) checked passenger vehicles and removed dozens of illegal LPG cylinders from the vehicles.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed said that strict action would be taken over using LPG cylinder and illegally refilling LPG.

He said that the violators would be sent to jail without any discrimination. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Jail Vehicles RTA Gas FIR From Government Mini

Recent Stories

Administrator visits home of Jazlan

Administrator visits home of Jazlan

1 minute ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 CM directs to improve supply of four

CM directs to improve supply of four

1 minute ago
 Rangers seized huge quantity hashish

Rangers seized huge quantity hashish

1 minute ago
 Gang of bike snatchers busted

Gang of bike snatchers busted

4 minutes ago
 UK Government Rules Out Power Cuts, Energy Shortag ..

UK Government Rules Out Power Cuts, Energy Shortages in Winter - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.