2 Shops Sealed In City Lahore Over Violation Of Section 144
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration Saturday sealed two tyre shops and arrested two persons in Faisal Town over violation of Section 144.
Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Naseer Ranjha conducted an operation and found the shops open. He ordered for sealing the shops and registering a case against the owners.