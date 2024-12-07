Open Menu

2 Shops Sealed Over Nonpayment Of Commercial Fee

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

2 shops sealed over nonpayment of commercial fee

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed premises of two shops on Sheikhupura Road on charges of nonpayment of their commercial fee.

An FDA spokesman said here on Saturday that enforcement section issued notices repeatedly to the owners of Plot No.211 and Plot No.

214 situated in a Katchi Abad at Chak No.203-RB Mannanwala Sheikhupura Road for payment of commercialization fee but the plot owners did not pay any heed to the requests.

Therefore, the FDA enforcement team sealed premises of both plots and warned the plot owners to immediately submit the fee and other areas or be ready to face action, he added.

