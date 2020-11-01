UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Shops Sealed, Shopkeepers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:30 PM

2 shops sealed, shopkeepers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari Sunday sealed two shops and arrested shopkeepers on charges of profiteering and non-display of rate lists.

The AC, along with his team, checked prices of daily-use commodities in various shops in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and found two shopkeepers involved in overcharging, while they had also failed to display price lists in their shops.

The AC arrested both shopkeepers and sealed their shops. The accused were later on handed over to the police for further action.

Related Topics

Police Price Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE conducts further 112,546 COVID-19 tests in 24 ..

50 minutes ago

UAEFA President receives coronavirus vaccine

2 hours ago

Zayed University, Mexican Embassy discuss ways of ..

2 hours ago

India reports 470 COVID-19 deaths, 46,963 new case ..

2 hours ago

Arabic Language Centre, Alef Education sign MoU to ..

3 hours ago

Mexico reports 6,151 new coronavirus cases, 464 mo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.