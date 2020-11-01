2 shops sealed, shopkeepers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari Sunday sealed two shops and arrested shopkeepers on charges of profiteering and non-display of rate lists.

The AC, along with his team, checked prices of daily-use commodities in various shops in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and found two shopkeepers involved in overcharging, while they had also failed to display price lists in their shops.

The AC arrested both shopkeepers and sealed their shops. The accused were later on handed over to the police for further action.