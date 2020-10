(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) ::DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar has transferred two police officers in the district.

According to notification, Sub-Inspector Ali Nawaz Shah has been transferred from Police lines and posted as SHO at Laksian police station and Sub-InspectorSamiullah Khan transferred from Laksiyan police station and posted as SHO atShahpur Sadr.