2 SIs Dismissed From Service
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:16 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansar Feroz has dismissed from service two sub-inspectors (SIs) over corruption charges.
He said detailed inquiries were conducted against Sub-Inspector Tanveer Kausar and Sub-Inspector Sheraz Cheema and they were dismissed from service after corruption charges were found correct.