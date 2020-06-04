UrduPoint.com
2 SIs Dismissed From Service

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansar Feroz has dismissed from service two sub-inspectors (SIs) over corruption charges.

He said detailed inquiries were conducted against Sub-Inspector Tanveer Kausar and Sub-Inspector Sheraz Cheema and they were dismissed from service after corruption charges were found correct.

