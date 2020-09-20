2 sisters burn in pressure cooker blast

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) ::Two sisters were burnt when a pressure cooker exploded while they were cooking food in their home.

According to Rescue-1122, two sisters -- Adiba (13) and Sonia (12) -- were cooking food at their home in Latifabad Pacca Garah area when the pressure cooker exploded, injuring them seriously.

Rescuers shifted the injured to the local hospital after providing them first aid.