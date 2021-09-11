2 Sisters Killed, 2 Injured In Roof Collapse
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 02:23 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Two sisters were killed while their minor sister and mother sustained serious injures when roof of a house collapsed near here on Saturday morning.
Rescue-1122 said the incident took place at Bhediyan Kalan village where the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed due to incessant rain.
As a result of which, Swera (12), and his sister Jaswan (10) died on the spot while their mother Balqes Bibi (30), and sister Ariba (8) sustained multiple injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital Kasur.
Police were investigating.