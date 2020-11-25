2 snow leopards spotted in GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Two snow leopards were spotted by a team of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Tuesday, WWF GB head Haider Raza said on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said the pair was safe in their natural habitat.

He said according to surveys, about 400 to 700 snow leopards were reported in the GB. The government's protected area initiative would yield positive results with increase in their population. Their way of living needed particular attention for their conservation, he added.

Haider Raza said it was a positive sign that a photo of leopards was captured under a friendly atmosphere.