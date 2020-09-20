UrduPoint.com
2 Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom During IBO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 12:50 AM

2 soldiers embrace martyrdom during IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Two soldiers of Pakistan Army Saturday embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists as the security forces conducted intelligence based operation (IBO) in Spalga area of Miranshah in Northwazirstan.

During the exchange of fire, two soldiers Havaldar Tajbar Ali, 38, resident of Swat and Sepoy Rashid, 22, resident of Parachinar embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

However, the troops cordoned off the area for clearance.

