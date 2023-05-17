UrduPoint.com

2 Stolen Vehicles, 8 Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

2 stolen vehicles, 8 motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a suspect involved in open indiscriminate firing on a police party in Taxila a few days back and recovered a stolen vehicle, Suzuki van and 08 motorcycles from his possession here on Wednesday, Iftikhar along with his co-accused had opened fire on the police party.

During the firing, Adnan, co-accused was arrested in an injured condition.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence.

The accused will be punished according to law.

Rawalpindi Police is making all-out effort to prevent crime and police will continue crackdown on active and organized gangs, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Vehicle Van Taxila Waqas Khan From Suzuki

Recent Stories

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

58 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

1 hour ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

1 hour ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

2 hours ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

3 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.