2 Stolen Vehicles Recovered, Lifter Held

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:57 PM

Police have arrested a man involved in vehicle theft and recovered two stolen vehicles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man involved in vehicle theft and recovered two stolen vehicles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

During course of action, Airport Police have arrested a car lifter and also wanted by police since 2018.

The accused confessed to pick up several vehicles from Rawalpindi-Islamabad.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, appreciated the performance of police teams adding that there is a dire need to take stringent action against such anti-social elements and to thwart increasing crime of vehicle theft.

