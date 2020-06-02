2 stolen vehicles recovered, lifter held

Police have arrested a man involved in vehicle theft and recovered two stolen vehicles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man involved in vehicle theft and recovered two stolen vehicles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

During course of action, Airport Police have arrested a car lifter and also wanted by police since 2018.

The accused confessed to pick up several vehicles from Rawalpindi-Islamabad.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, appreciated the performance of police teams adding that there is a dire need to take stringent action against such anti-social elements and to thwart increasing crime of vehicle theft.