2 stores sealed over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has sealed two stores on charge of profiteering by selling food items at excessive rates at DC counters.

The AC checked prices of daily-use items and took action against Allahwala Mart and Bestway Mart on overcharging and sealed their premises.

Meanwhile, AC City retrieved green belt from Decent Fish Corner near Mujahid Hospital Madina Town. The encroachers had occupied the government land for a long time. Further action is under progress.