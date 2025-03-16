2 street criminals held in R A Bazaar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The R A Bazaar Police on Sunday held two accused involved in street crime incidents.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Shehryar and Sarfaraz used to rob the citizens on gun point.

Besides weapons, Rs 33,000 snatched from the victims was also recovered from the accused, the spokesman said.