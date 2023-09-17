Open Menu

2 Students Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Motorbike

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2023 | 10:10 AM

2 students killed as speeding truck rams motorbike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :At least two students of a private university were killed when a rashly driven truck rammed into their motorbike on the National Highway, near the Halanaka area in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to details, rescue sources, the victims identified as Hasnain, 19, and Samiullah, were on their way on a bike when the truck rammed into their two-wheeler, killing Hasnain on the spot, and injuring Samiullah, a private news channel reported.

Critically injured was admitted to hospital, where he could not survive and died of his injuries.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving his truck on the road.

Police reached the scene and took the truck in custody, and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Road Died Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

1 hour ago
 Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

12 hours ago
 Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

12 hours ago
 Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of ..

Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of finishing civic spaces, urges ..

12 hours ago
 Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

12 hours ago
UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in ..

UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in row

13 hours ago
 AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own fo ..

AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own for hoarding

12 hours ago
 EPD taking measures ahead of smog season

EPD taking measures ahead of smog season

12 hours ago
 Mayor inaugurates monuments rehabilitated, modifie ..

Mayor inaugurates monuments rehabilitated, modified by private company

12 hours ago
 Rain, Wind with thundershower expected in various ..

Rain, Wind with thundershower expected in various parts of the country

12 hours ago
 Renowned actor Izhar Qazi remembered

Renowned actor Izhar Qazi remembered

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan