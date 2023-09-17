2 students killed as speeding truck rams motorbike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :At least two students of a private university were killed when a rashly driven truck rammed into their motorbike on the National Highway, near the Halanaka area in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to details, rescue sources, the victims identified as Hasnain, 19, and Samiullah, were on their way on a bike when the truck rammed into their two-wheeler, killing Hasnain on the spot, and injuring Samiullah, a private news channel reported.

Critically injured was admitted to hospital, where he could not survive and died of his injuries.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving his truck on the road.

Police reached the scene and took the truck in custody, and started investigation.