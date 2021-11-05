UrduPoint.com

2 Sugar Mills Sealed ; Crackdown On Hoarders Intensified

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab government intensified crackdown on hoarders, sealed two sugar mills and seized hundreds of bags of the commodity during raids in different cities.

To ensure availability of sugar at the control rate, the district administrations along with the food department and police teams conducted raids in Lahore,Sargodha, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, and Rahim Yar Khan.

The authorities sealed two sugar mills in Sargodha and Faisalabad, besides seizing 100 bags of sugar in Lahore, 480 bags in Sargodha, 960 bags in Sahiwal, and 6757 metric tonnes of the sweetener in Rahim Yar Khan. The seized sugar will be sold in the market at the official rate.

Punjab Chief Secretary, Kamran Ali Afzal said the hoarders creating artificial shortage of essential commodities will be dealt with iron hand. He maintained that the crackdown on the hoarders would continue without any discrimination.

He said the sale of sugar at prices higher than the ex-mill price of Rs 84.75 and retail price Rs 89.75 per kg would not be allowed in any case.

He directed the administration to take stern action against those selling the sweetener above the fixed rate. He cited that officials were deployed in all sugar mills to keep a check on their stocks.

