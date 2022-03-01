2 suspect dacoits killed in Police encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Police claimed to have killed two dacoits in an encounter on Tuesday.

Hali Road and Hussain police killed two most wanted robbers during an encounter in the American Quarters area.

According to police spokesman, both dacoits identified as Saleem Charhiya and Noor-ul-Islam alias Thari were wanted by the police in several heinous crime incidents.

Both the accused were wanted by police in more than 40 high-profile cases, including murder, kidnapping for ransom, dacoity and robbery incidents, A spokesman added.

Further investigation was underway.