2 Suspected Persons Arrested Near PPP Public Meeting Venue

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Two suspects have been arrested from area close to venue of PPP public meeting at Liaqat Bagh here.Sources said that the suspected persons have been shifted to respective police station, however, nothing has been told about their identification

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Two suspects have been arrested from area close to venue of PPP public meeting at Liaqat Bagh here.Sources said that the suspected persons have been shifted to respective police station, however, nothing has been told about their identification.

Police sources said security agencies have apprehended two suspected youths outside Liaqat bagh public meeting.Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saifullah Dogar said security will be provided according to SOP no matter public meeting is organized by government or opposition parties.

Bilawal Bhutto is a national leader therefore, full security will be provided to him. The monitoring of public meeting will be done through CCTV cameras and other sources. Fool proof security is being ensured on all entry and exit points.

