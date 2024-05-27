2 Suspects apprehended, 19 costly stolen watches recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Police have apprehended two suspects involved in raiding armed attack on a watch shop located in Rawat.

According to police spokesman, the perpetrators, identified as Ghafran and Ghulam Muqad, allegedly stormed the shop, making away with one lakh rupees in cash along with 19 valuable watches and a laptop and fled away from the scene.

By using latest technology, human intelligence, police successfully arrested both of them and further investigation was underway.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar assured that the accused would face legal action based on solid evidence.

He emphasized that those who endanger the lives and property of citizens will be held accountable under the law.