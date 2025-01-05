2 suspects arrested as third person killed in assault on family

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) An alleged armed assault on a family in Kotri town of Jamshoro district on Saturday claimed one more life, taking the death toll to 3 including 2 women, in the wee hours of Sunday with the death of Ahsan Chandio.

The Jamshoro police informed on Sunday that the postmortem of all the 3 slain persons including of 40 years old Hakimzadi Chandio, wife of Sikandar Chandio, 50 years old Sadori Chandio and Ahsan Chandio was performed after which the bodies were handed over to the family.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of the deceased was held in Muslim Town in Kotri.

According to Jamshoro police, they had arrested 2 suspects in connection with the incident.

The suspects were identified as Ghulam Shabbir Chandio and Shahid Chandio.

The police said the cause of the clash between 2 families was a dispute pertaining to the planned wedding of Haseena Chandio and Mir Muhammad Chandio.