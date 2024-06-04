2 Suspects Arrested In Alleged Police Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM
Two suspects were arrested by Hyderabad police in an alleged police encounter
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Two suspects were arrested by Hyderabad police in an alleged police encounter.
According to the police spokesperson, the Naseem Nagar police reached near the bypass bridge on the Indus River late at night following reports of robberies targeting passengers, during which in exchange of fire two accused were arrested out of which one accused was found injured.
According to the police , the injured suspect was identified as Mir Muhammad Gopang and the other as Saddam, while their accomplices managed to flee the scene.
The police also recovered weapons from the arrested suspects and shifted the injured accused to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the police were also checking the criminal records of the apprehended suspects.
