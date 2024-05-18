2 Suspects Arrested In Injured Condition During Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 10:46 PM
The City police arrested two suspects in injured condition in an encounter in Khokhar Mohalla area on Saturday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The City police arrested two suspects in injured condition in an encounter in Khokhar Mohalla area on Saturday.
The police spokesman informed that during patrolling the police signaled 3 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for checking, but the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape.
He claimed that the suspects Ali Raza Khokhar and Shakeel Shaikh sustained gunshots to their legs during the exchange of fire and they were also arrested. However, the third suspect managed to escape on the motorbike, he added.
The spokesman said that both arrested suspects were members of a group of street criminals with a recent crime record of robberies and snatching.
The injured suspects were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).
Recent Stories
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
Body of addict man found from roadside
Oil tanker hit by missile off Yemen
DPM Dar, Muqam to depart for Bishkek amid mob attacks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore7 minutes ago
-
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier10 minutes ago
-
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 2810 minutes ago
-
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested10 minutes ago
-
Body of addict man found from roadside10 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Muqam to depart for Bishkek amid mob attacks24 minutes ago
-
Lyallpur Museum celebrates International Museum Day24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs healing touch to pull her out of multiple challenges: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed56 minutes ago
-
Multan's infrastructure to be upgraded: Ali Haider Gillani56 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment to drug dealer52 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi for abridging gap between provincial, federal govern ..52 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary for timely completion of Mother and Child Care Hospital in Attock52 minutes ago