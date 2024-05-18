2 suspects arrested in injured condition during encounter

The City police arrested two suspects in injured condition in an encounter in Khokhar Mohalla area on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The City police arrested two suspects in injured condition in an encounter in Khokhar Mohalla area on Saturday.

The police spokesman informed that during patrolling the police signaled 3 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for checking, but the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape.

He claimed that the suspects Ali Raza Khokhar and Shakeel Shaikh sustained gunshots to their legs during the exchange of fire and they were also arrested. However, the third suspect managed to escape on the motorbike, he added.

The spokesman said that both arrested suspects were members of a group of street criminals with a recent crime record of robberies and snatching.

The injured suspects were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).