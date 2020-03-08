UrduPoint.com
2 Suspects Arrested In Search Operation

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

2 suspects arrested in search operation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Sargodha police on special directive of Deputy Police Officer Ammara Ather on Sunday, launched search operation in various areas in its jurisdiction.

According to policeman, police contingent and other law enforcement agencies including Elite Force, Special Branch personnel under the supervision of (Sub Divisional Police Officer) (SDPO) circle Shahid Ali conducted search operation in Akram town, Minhaj town and surrounding of the Cantt police station and searched 30 houses while more than 40 people were interrogated during the drive.

During the search police arrested two suspects identified as Ramzan and Bashir resident of Minhaj town.

The search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district, he added.

