2 suspects arrested, stolen cow recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Kallar Syedan Police on Monday took immediate action and arrested two accused with a cow which they had stolen earlier in the day.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, it was reported to Kallar Syedan Police that the cow worth Rs 400,000 had been stolen.

The police teams immediately started patrolling in the area. One of the team during checking stopped the two suspects and recovered the stolen cow from them. The accused were taken into custody.