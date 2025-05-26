Open Menu

2 Suspects Arrested, Stolen Cow Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM

2 suspects arrested, stolen cow recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Kallar Syedan Police on Monday took immediate action and arrested two accused with a cow which they had stolen earlier in the day.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, it was reported to Kallar Syedan Police that the cow worth Rs 400,000 had been stolen.

The police teams immediately started patrolling in the area. One of the team during checking stopped the two suspects and recovered the stolen cow from them. The accused were taken into custody.

Recent Stories

UAE launches digital integration project to verify ..

UAE launches digital integration project to verify private sector workers’ aca ..

3 minutes ago
 ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority f ..

ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority fines 23 entities

17 minutes ago
 e& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI G ..

E& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI Graduate Programme'

17 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its si ..

Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..

32 minutes ago
 SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dub ..

SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai

32 minutes ago
 Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remai ..

Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: ..

33 minutes ago
Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreig ..

Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sig ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthe ..

UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

2 hours ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan