UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Suspects Arrested, Wanted In Many Cases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

2 suspects arrested, wanted in many cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police Friday arrested two suspects, booked in many cases including robbery, dacoity, street crimes and murder.  The police spokesman said station house officer Bhitai Nagar Abdul Malik Abro arrested the suspects Ali Murad Solangi and Majid Ali Bhatti after an exchange of fire at Jamshoro road.

  He said the suspects were booked in seven first information reports in Hyderabad including in a murder case.

They were also wanted in two more cases in Larkana, he added.  He said the suspects were members of an organized gang of criminals. Police recovered weapons and bullets from their possession, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Exchange Road Robbery Hyderabad Larkana Jamshoro Criminals From

Recent Stories

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

35 minutes ago

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

2 hours ago

Islamabad High Court expresses dissatisfaction on ..

5 minutes ago

WTO Arbitrators Back Russia in Dispute With EU on ..

5 minutes ago

Digital platform launched to provide business incu ..

5 minutes ago

Administration removes encroachments

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.