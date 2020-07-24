2 suspects arrested, wanted in many cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police Friday arrested two suspects, booked in many cases including robbery, dacoity, street crimes and murder. The police spokesman said station house officer Bhitai Nagar Abdul Malik Abro arrested the suspects Ali Murad Solangi and Majid Ali Bhatti after an exchange of fire at Jamshoro road.

He said the suspects were booked in seven first information reports in Hyderabad including in a murder case.

They were also wanted in two more cases in Larkana, he added. He said the suspects were members of an organized gang of criminals. Police recovered weapons and bullets from their possession, he added.