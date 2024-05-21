2 suspects arrested with bullet wounds in separate encounters

The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 suspected outlaws with gunshot injuries sustained in separate encounters with the cops of City and B-Section police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 suspected outlaws with gunshot injuries sustained in separate encounters with the cops of City and B-Section police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the City police received a tip-off about some activity of a gang of motorbike lifters after which it raided a neighbourhood along Risala Road behind the White House laundry.

He claimed that after spotting the police the suspects tried to escape by opening fire on the cops.

According to him, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound in his leg and was subsequently arrested but his accomplices escaped.

He identified the apprehended suspect as Waseem Shar from whom allegedly a pistol had also been recovered.

The spokesman said Shar was an active member of a gang of street criminals and motorbike lifters.

Shar was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for his treatment. Separately, the B-Section police and 2 suspects reportedly exchanged fire near Bismillah City graveyard, the spokesman said.

According to him, a suspect Muhammad Hussain Bukhari was arrested after he was hit by a bullet fired by the police but his associate ran away on a motorbike.

Bukhari, who is said to be a street criminal and from whom the police recovered a pistol, was also shifted to the LUH.

So far 3 suspects had been rounded up in injured condition since the new SSP Farrukh Ali Lanjar assumed the charge on May 19.