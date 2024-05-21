Open Menu

2 Suspects Arrested With Bullet Wounds In Separate Encounters

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 10:40 PM

2 suspects arrested with bullet wounds in separate encounters

The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 suspected outlaws with gunshot injuries sustained in separate encounters with the cops of City and B-Section police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 suspected outlaws with gunshot injuries sustained in separate encounters with the cops of City and B-Section police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the City police received a tip-off about some activity of a gang of motorbike lifters after which it raided a neighbourhood along Risala Road behind the White House laundry.

He claimed that after spotting the police the suspects tried to escape by opening fire on the cops.

According to him, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound in his leg and was subsequently arrested but his accomplices escaped.

He identified the apprehended suspect as Waseem Shar from whom allegedly a pistol had also been recovered.

The spokesman said Shar was an active member of a gang of street criminals and motorbike lifters.

Shar was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for his treatment. Separately, the B-Section police and 2 suspects reportedly exchanged fire near Bismillah City graveyard, the spokesman said.

According to him, a suspect Muhammad Hussain Bukhari was arrested after he was hit by a bullet fired by the police but his associate ran away on a motorbike.

Bukhari, who is said to be a street criminal and from whom the police recovered a pistol, was also shifted to the LUH.

So far 3 suspects had been rounded up in injured condition since the new SSP Farrukh Ali Lanjar assumed the charge on May 19.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police White House Road Hyderabad Shar May Criminals From

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Fe ..

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..

2 minutes ago
 One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hi ..

One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence

13 minutes ago
 MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

13 minutes ago
 SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

13 minutes ago
 KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

22 minutes ago
 Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recov ..

Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

22 minutes ago
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider p ..

Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests

22 minutes ago
 DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Ky ..

DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities

22 minutes ago
 Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanis ..

Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors

36 minutes ago
 Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

36 minutes ago
 Working to provide facilities to private sector; e ..

Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each ..

Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan