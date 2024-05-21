2 Suspects Arrested With Bullet Wounds In Separate Encounters
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 10:40 PM
The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 suspected outlaws with gunshot injuries sustained in separate encounters with the cops of City and B-Section police stations
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 suspected outlaws with gunshot injuries sustained in separate encounters with the cops of City and B-Section police stations.
The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the City police received a tip-off about some activity of a gang of motorbike lifters after which it raided a neighbourhood along Risala Road behind the White House laundry.
He claimed that after spotting the police the suspects tried to escape by opening fire on the cops.
According to him, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound in his leg and was subsequently arrested but his accomplices escaped.
He identified the apprehended suspect as Waseem Shar from whom allegedly a pistol had also been recovered.
The spokesman said Shar was an active member of a gang of street criminals and motorbike lifters.
Shar was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for his treatment. Separately, the B-Section police and 2 suspects reportedly exchanged fire near Bismillah City graveyard, the spokesman said.
According to him, a suspect Muhammad Hussain Bukhari was arrested after he was hit by a bullet fired by the police but his associate ran away on a motorbike.
Bukhari, who is said to be a street criminal and from whom the police recovered a pistol, was also shifted to the LUH.
So far 3 suspects had been rounded up in injured condition since the new SSP Farrukh Ali Lanjar assumed the charge on May 19.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights ..2 minutes ago
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development13 minutes ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities13 minutes ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 2422 minutes ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered22 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors36 minutes ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal36 minutes ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..36 minutes ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate39 minutes ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi39 minutes ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized39 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG27 minutes ago