2 suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The joint task teams Monday arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here in the jurisdiction of Seetal Mari police station.

According to the police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through General Bus Stand, Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and suburban areas.

The police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and made bio-metric identification of 38 people.

The police teams arrested two suspects and also recovered drugs and illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigation was underway.