UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Suspects Held During Search Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:56 PM

2 suspects held during search operation

The joint task teams Monday arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here in the jurisdiction of Seetal Mari police station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The joint task teams Monday arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here in the jurisdiction of Seetal Mari police station.

According to the police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through General Bus Stand, Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and suburban areas.

The police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and made bio-metric identification of 38 people.

The police teams arrested two suspects and also recovered drugs and illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Road Traffic Hussain Nawaz

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

31 minutes ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

46 minutes ago

Resettlement plan for home-coming Indians

2 hours ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

5 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff pays tributes to security guar ..

5 minutes ago

Lebanese President Says Israel Drilling in Dispute ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.