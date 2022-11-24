2 suspects held in injured condition after encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police have arrested two accused in injured condition after the alleged encounter here on late Wednesday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The police have arrested two accused in injured condition after the alleged encounter here on late Wednesday night.

According to Police spokesman, suspected motorcycle riders started firing at police party during checking near St. Marty's school.

In retaliatory firing by police two suspects held in injured condition while one of their accomplices manage to escape.

The arrested suspects identified as Imran Arain and Asif Gul Awan were wanted to police in several criminal cases.

The city police, while registering a case, started investigation against the accused.