2 Suspects Held In Murder Case Of Functional League Leader Khuda Bux Dars
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 12:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Sindh Home Minister, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, has taken notice of the murder of local leader Khuda Bux Dars and his security guard.
He also directed SSP Sanghar to take all necessary measures to arrest the culprits involved in the incident as soon as possible.
The SSP has launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident and activated police teams at the district level.
According to the preliminary report sent to the Minister, two suspects, Sabit Mari son of Ali Nawaz Mari and Gul Muhammad Mari were arrested.
The Minister has directed that the arrested suspects be thoroughly investigated to apprehend other culprits involved in the incident, ensuring justice for the affected family and heirs.
He also emphasized utilising all available resources and facilities to ensure a successful and effective investigation into the double murder case.
