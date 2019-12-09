2 suspects killed, 3 passers-by injured in encounter in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) -:Two dacoits were killed while three passers-by sustained injuries in a shootout between criminals and police near here on Monday.

SHO Batala colony police staion, Muhammad Zafar said that a team of dolphin force signaled two motorcyclists to stop near Rabani colony but they opened fire on police team. The Jawans of dolphin force also retaliated.

In the meantime, a police team of Batala colony police station reached the site and encircled the criminals.

As a result, one dacoit was killed on the spot while another died in a hospital while their another accomplice managed to escape. The dead outlaws have yet to be identified.

While, three passers-by identified as Rafique, Ahsan Ghulam Sarwar and Khalid Pervez, belonged to Chamanzar colony suffered injuries. They were rushed to General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed colony.