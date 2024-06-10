2 Suspects Killed In Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Two suspect were killed in a shootout with police near Baba Farid Bridge here on Monday
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Two suspect were killed in a shootout with police near Baba Farid Bridge here on Monday.
According to the police, they were transporting the outlaws to the area near the Baba Farid Bridge when the accused opened fire on the police team.
The police retaliated in effective and killed two suspects identified as Siddiq and Zafar
The accused managed to escape from the scene during the encounter.
The bodies of the deceased suspects have been shifted to the THQ Hospital in Manchanabad.
The police are currently searching for the absconding accused.
The suspects were reportedly involved in several serious incidents in the area.
APP/adg/378
Recent Stories
Six people killed in Gas Bowser accident on Motorway
Three-day international summit on Higher Education inaugurated
Police arrest two for smuggling gutka
Classical music event 'Raag Rung Khayal Gaiki' held at PAC
IIUI organises future leaders training program
KU VC appreciates students, faculty for presenting innovative projects in Sindh ..
Health minister visits Pakistan Children’s Hearth Foundation, reviews faciliti ..
3 killed, 3 injured in road accident near Bahawalnagar
Fans get 8 months jail for racism targeting Real Madrid's Vinicius
FIA arrests two outlaws involved in Hundi-Hawala, illegal exchange of foreign cu ..
Immediate increase in tobacco taxes would protect the rights of child
Tom Curry back in England squad for tour of Japan and New Zealand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six people killed in Gas Bowser accident on Motorway3 minutes ago
-
Three-day international summit on Higher Education inaugurated3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two for smuggling gutka6 minutes ago
-
Classical music event 'Raag Rung Khayal Gaiki' held at PAC8 minutes ago
-
Health minister visits Pakistan Children’s Hearth Foundation, reviews facilities8 minutes ago
-
3 killed, 3 injured in road accident near Bahawalnagar8 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two outlaws involved in Hundi-Hawala, illegal exchange of foreign currency5 minutes ago
-
Immediate increase in tobacco taxes would protect the rights of child5 minutes ago
-
District Peace Committee reviews arrangements for Eid, Moharram5 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari directs payment of compensation to 1500 affectees of Diamer-Bhasha Dam37 minutes ago
-
Body recovered in Multan41 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted in Lalazar41 minutes ago