2 Sustained Burn Injuries As Fire Erupted In Gas Cylinder Shop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :At least two persons Sunday sustained burn injuries as fire erupted into a gas cylinder shop here at Shah Rukn-e-Alam area.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the fire erupted when liquified petroleum gas (LPG) was being refilled in a cylinder.

The fire erupted due to the gas leakage. The owner and customer sustained burn injuries in the sad incident.

Upon receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and controlled on the fire. The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.

They were identified as 40 years old Muhammad Khalid and (16) Ali.

More Stories From Pakistan

