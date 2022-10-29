UrduPoint.com

2 Tablighi Jamaat Members Die In Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 07:54 PM

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Atleast two people were killed and eighteen others sustained injuries in a van-truck collision near Ghauri-Wala on D.I.Khan road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a flying coach carrying members of the Tablighi Jamaat was returning from Chenab-Nagar, Sargodha, on reaching near Gauri-Wala collided with a truck on Bannu-Dera road.

As a result, two persons including Misbah Ud Din son of Muhammad Feroz Khan and Qari Salman died on the spot while 18 others got injured.

After receiving the information, the medical team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and after providing first aid shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu and Khalifa Gulnawaz Hospital.

The injured persons included Zakir Mehmood, Tawab, Saleem Ullah, Ahmed Ullah and others. The condition of Zakir Mehmood is said to be serious.

