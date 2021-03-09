UrduPoint.com
2 Teachers, 6 Students Tested Corona Positive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:17 PM

As many as two teachers and six students of Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Hasanabdal have been tested positive for coronavirus

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as two teachers and six students of Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Hasanabdal have been tested positive for coronavirus.

DEO Secondary education Akram Zia said the school has been closed for a week and classrooms have been de-senitised.

He said few other students and staff members of the school were also tested for Covid whereas the results have not been received so far.

Replying to a question Akram Zia said they have taken measures to ensure strict vigilance of Standard Operating Procedures in the school to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

