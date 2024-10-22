2 Teenagers Buried Alive In Brick Kiln
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Two teenage cousins among them a girl buried alive when a heavy heap of earth collapsed on them during brick-making at a brick kiln site in Village, Jabbi in the limits of Fatehjang Police station on Tuesday.
The police sources said that Rehman Khan 12 years along with his 15 years old cousin were digging mud for making bricks at a kiln site when they were trapped under mud-slide.
Later, local along with rescue 1122 team retrieved their bodies and shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital. The police registered a case.
APP/nsi
