2 Terrorists Killed In IBO At Kech District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 11:29 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Security Forces on Friday killed two terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Buleda (Kech District) on reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists were sent to hell,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians, it said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan”, the news release added.

