2 Terrorists Killed; Weapons, Munitions Recovered In Datta Khel IBO: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:57 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as two terrorists were killed by the security forces during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted at a terrorist hideout on reported presence of terrorists in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan district.

During intense exchange of fire, the two terrorists were killed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release on Tuesday.

The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the hideout, it added.

It further said area sanitisation was underway as search of the area was in process to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

