2 Thief Gangs Busted
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Police busted two thief gangs and recovered valuables during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.
The Bohar Gate police arrested gang members including Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Usman alias Kodo, Abdul Hameed and Haider Ali. Police also recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs 400,000 from them.
Further investigation was underway, police sources added.
