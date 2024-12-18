2 Thieves Arrested :stolen Motorcycles, Mobile Phones Recovered
The district police said that they have arrested two thieves and recovered stolen motorcycles, mobile phones and cash money from their possession in the limits of City Police Station here on Wednesday
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of District Dera Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately
The City Police Station, led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Taimur Khan Marwat conducted a successful operation against thieves and robbers and arrested two accused involved in multiple incidents of motorcycle and mobile phone theft.
The arrested accused identified as Ghinullah son of Abdul Sattar resident of Gul Ahmed Town, District Tank, and Fayyaz son of Muhammad Ismail resident of Zameerabad.
Police recovered two stolen motorcycles and 05 mobile phones and cash money rupees 0.9 million from their possession.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
