2 traffickers held with narcotics

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Factory Area police have arrested two drug-traffickers and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from them.

A spokesman said on Wednesday that the police, on a tip-off, conducted raids and nabbed two drug-pushers, identified as Shabbir and Azam, red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered 1.020-kg ICE and 1.090-kg heroin from them. Further investigation was under way, he added.